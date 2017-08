WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a $490 million modification to a contract for the production of Aegis Weapon System MK-7 ship sets and associated equipment and services, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract combines purchases by the U.S. Navy and the governments of Japan and South Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)