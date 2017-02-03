WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are set to announce a deal worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets on Friday, people familiar with the talks said.

The deal for the tenth batch of the stealthy fighter aircraft brings the price per jet below $95 million for the first time, compared to $102 million in the previous batch, saving Pentagon more than $700 million, the people said.

This is more than the $600 million that U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday he had been able to shave off from the F-35, the Pentagon's costliest arms program.

Trump has lashed the program as "out of control" in December and vowed to bring the prices down.

A Lockheed representative declined to comment. A representative for the Defense Department's F-35 program did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim)