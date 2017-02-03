By Mike Stone
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Defense
and Lockheed Martin Corp are set to announce a deal
worth about $8.5 billion for 90 F-35 jets on Friday, people
familiar with the talks said.
The deal for the tenth batch of the stealthy fighter
aircraft brings the price per jet below $95 million for the
first time, compared to $102 million in the previous batch,
saving Pentagon more than $700 million, the people said.
This is more than the $600 million that U.S. President
Donald Trump claimed on Monday he had been able to shave off
from the F-35, the Pentagon's costliest arms program.
Trump has lashed the program as "out of control" in December
and vowed to bring the prices down.
A Lockheed representative declined to comment. A
representative for the Defense Department's F-35 program did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, Editing by Soyoung Kim)