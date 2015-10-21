FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin wins $784 mln U.S. long-range radar deal-Pentagon
October 21, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed Martin wins $784 mln U.S. long-range radar deal-Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won a contract valued at $784 million to build a new long-range radar for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The new Long Range Discrimination Radar, or LRDR, will expand the ability of the U.S. missile defense system to discern potential enemy missile launches.

Lockheed beat out Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp to win the contract, which runs through January 2024. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)

