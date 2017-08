Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, said a retroactive fix for insulation problems in the fuel tanks and lines of F-35 jets already in production caused deliveries to be "light" this quarter.

The comments were made on the company's third quarter earnings conference call after it reported a quarterly profit beating analysts' expectations, as sales of its Sikorsky helicopters pushed total revenue up 14.8 percent. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)