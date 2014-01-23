FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed earnings, sales miss on special charges
January 23, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Lockheed earnings, sales miss on special charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday after charges linked to U.S. defense budget cuts and workforce reductions, but said it expected higher earnings this year.

Lockheed, maker of F-35 fighter jets, satellites and warships, said fourth-quarter net earnings from continuing operations fell 14.2 percent to $488 million, or $1.50 per share, from $569 million or $1.73 per share a year earlier. Revenues dropped to $11.5 billion from $12.1 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast net quarterly earnings of $668.5 million or $2.02 per share on revenues of $11.34 billion.

Lockheed said full-year earnings from continuing operations reached a record $3.0 billion, or $9.04 per share, up from $2.7 billion, or $8.36 per share, in 2012. Revenue dropped to $45.4 billion in 2013 from $47.2 billion in 2012.

Analysts had projected earnings of $3.11 billion or $9.49 per share on $45.1 billion in revenue.

The company said it expected slightly lower to flat revenue of $44 billion to $45.5 billion in 2014, but earnings per share were likely to rise to $10.25 to $10.55.

