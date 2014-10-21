FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed boosts third quarter profit 5 pct as sales drop again
October 21, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Lockheed boosts third quarter profit 5 pct as sales drop again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s No. 1 supplier, on Tuesday reported a five percent increase in third quarter profit despite a continuing drop in revenues, but its largest division - aeronautics - saw margins drop by over one percentage point.

Lockheed posted third quarter profit of $888 million for the third quarter, or $2.76 per diluted share, as revenues fell two percent to $11.1 billion.

Operating margins edged lower at each of the company’s five divisions in the quarter, with the trend most noticeable in the aeronautics sector, which builds the F-35 fighter jet. The division reported a 12 percent drop in earnings to $362 million, and its operating margin fell to 10.2 percent from 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by W Simon)

