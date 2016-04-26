FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 15.7 percent
April 26, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 15.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by the acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft and higher sales of its F-35 fighter jets.

The company’s net sales rose to $11.70 billion in the first quarter ended March 27 from $10.11 billion a year earlier.

However, net income fell to $794 million, or $2.58 per share, from $878 million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the latest quarter included special charges of 21 cents per share related to job cuts. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

