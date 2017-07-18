FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin's profit rises about 5 pct
July 18, 2017 / 11:39 AM / an hour ago

Lockheed Martin's profit rises about 5 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 4.78 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strength in its aeronautics division that makes the F-35 fighter jets.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to $942 million, or $3.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 25, from $899 million, or $2.93 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.69 billion from $11.58 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

