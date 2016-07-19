Lockheed Martin's revenue climbs 11 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly sales as the company benefited from the acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft and increased sales of its F-35 fighter jet.

The company's net income rose to $1.02 billion, or $3.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 26, from $929 million, or $2.94 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.91 billion from $11.64 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)