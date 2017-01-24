FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 19.4 pct
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 24, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 7 months ago

Lockheed Martin's revenue rises 19.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter program has been criticized by President Donald Trump as too expensive, posted a 19.4 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher revenue from the F-35 and Sikorsky helicopters businesses.

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier said it expected 2017 net sales to rise 4.6-7.1 percent, compared with its previous forecast of an increase of 7 percent.

Lockheed said net sales rose to $13.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $11.52 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $959 million, or $3.25 per share, from $817 million, or $2.63 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

