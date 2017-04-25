FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue up 6.6 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue up 6.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, whose F-35 fighter jet program has been under presidential spotlight for being too expensive, posted a 6.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strength in its aeronautics division that makes fighter jets.

The Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier raised its 2017 net sales forecast range to $49.5 billion-$50.7 billion, from $49.4 billion-$50.6 billion.

Lockheed said net sales rose to $11.06 billion in the first quarter ended March. 26, from $10.37 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $763 million from $806 million. The company's per-share earnings were unchanged at $2.61. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.