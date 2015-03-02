FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed invests in Rocket Lab's U.S. unit to keep pace with innovation
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed invests in Rocket Lab's U.S. unit to keep pace with innovation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it had made a strategic investment in the U.S. unit of New Zealand’s Rocket Lab, which is building a carbon-composite rocket, the Electron, to launch small satellites into orbit for less than $5 million.

Lockheed spokesman Matt Kramer didn’t say how big the investment was, but said the company saw potential applications for Rocket Lab’s technologies light lift, hypersonic flight technologies and low-cost flight testing.

Rocket Lab disclosed Lockheed’s investment Monday when it announced that it had completed a Series B financing round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

It said it would use the funding to complete its lightweight and cost-effective Electron launch vehicle, and start operating as a commercial launch provider as early as 2016.

Ned Allen, Lockheed’s chief scientist, said Lockheed’s investment in the New Zealand startup was aimed at helping Lockheed keep pace with innovation across the industry. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.