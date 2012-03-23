Lockheed GPS satellite program "on target"-general

* Air Force says program doing “extremely well”

* GAO report had cited 18 percent cost increase

* Company says on track to launch first satellite in 2014

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - New navigational satellites being built by Lockheed Martin Corp are “on schedule, on target,” the head of U.S. Air Force Space Command said on Thursday, dismissing a new congressional report that cited an 18 percent cost increase on the program.

Air Force General William Shelton told a defense writers group that Lockheed’s Global Positioning System (GPS) III satellite program was doing well and was “not even close” to breaching cost thresholds that would trigger a mandatory notification to Congress under the Nunn-McCurdy law.

“There is no question in my mind that that program is going extremely well,” Shelton told defense writers on Thursday.

He said any cost increase on the first two developmental satellites likely stemmed from increased government requirements for the program, adding that unit costs for the first two satellites had not been finalized.

“It depends on what you pick as a baseline,” Shelton told reporters. “I understand that from a bean-counter perspective that it might look like an increase but I don’t see it that way. It’s still a development program.”

The congressional Government Accountability Office on Wednesday released a report that cited progress on U.S. military space programs after a decade of cost overruns and schedule delays, but said some spacecraft still faced rising costs.

The report said the first two GPS III satellites were already 18 percent over budget, which would drive their cost up to $1.6 billion from the $1.4 billion cost initially estimated.

Lockheed spokesman Michael Friedman said the GPS III program was making solid progress and remained on schedule to launch the first of up to 32 potential satellites in the new constellation in mid-2014.

“We are experiencing no technical show-stoppers and our program cost estimates remain within the original Air Force program office budget,” Friedman said.

He said the program had run into some challenges but had been able to resolve those issues using a full-sized, flight equivalent prototype of a GPS III satellite, avoiding the higher costs of redoing the satellites actually headed for launch.

Lockheed is under contract to build the first four GPS III satellites under cost-plus terms, which are typical for new weapons development programs, but the company has said it is open to moving to a fixed-price type of contract starting with the fifth satellite, which would shift the primary responsibility for any cost overruns to the company.

Sources familiar with the program said Lockheed and the Air Force were expected to negotiate a contract for the fifth and sixth satellites by the end of this year.

Shelton said the Air Force was also moving ahead with plans to launch the new GPS satellites two at a time on a single rocket, which would halve the high cost of launching the satellites into space.