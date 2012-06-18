FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed union agrees to meet with federal mediators
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Lockheed union agrees to meet with federal mediators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - A key employee union of Lockheed Martin Corp that has been on an eight-week long strike agreed to meet with federal mediators to negotiate a settlement.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said on Monday it accepted an invitation from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to meet with Lockheed and federal mediators in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

The mediated bargaining sessions will commence on June 20, the IAM said in a statement.

The union has been on strike since April 23, mainly over future pension benefits.

