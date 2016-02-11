FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lockheed to offer T-50A in race for U.S. Air Force contract
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Lockheed to offer T-50A in race for U.S. Air Force contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to JV between General Dynamics Corp and Italy’s Finmeccanica)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp said it would offer the T-50A, a training jet developed jointly with Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, in the upcoming U.S. Air Force competition to build 350 new training planes.

The U.S. Air Force aims to launch the competition in 2017 to replace its ageing fleet of T-38 planes and analysts have said it could eventually buy up to 600 planes.

The competition is expected to be fierce. Boeing Co, Textron Inc, and Northrop Grumman Corp are all expected to submit bids when the tender kicks off in 2017.

Lockheed, the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier, also said it has selected its Greenville operations facility in South Carolina as the preferred final assembly and checkout (FACO) site for the T-50A.

“The T-50A is production ready now,” Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs’ Executive Vice President Rob Weiss said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

