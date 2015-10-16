FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed, U.S. Air Force reach agreement on C-130 multiyear deal
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

Lockheed, U.S. Air Force reach agreement on C-130 multiyear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said it had reached a verbal agreement with the U.S. Air Force on a five-year contract to build up to 83 C-130J transport planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps through 2020.

The company said its goal was to complete the remaining contract actions, certifications and congressional notifications required to finalize the deal by the end of the year. Analysts value the agreement at around $5 billion.

“We have reached a verbal agreement on the C-130J multiyear II contract,” Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca told Reuters in response to a query. He gave no details on the value of the deal, or the amount of savings it would provide, compared to negotiating five successive one-year contracts. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.