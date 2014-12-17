Pentagon upbeat Lockheed will deliver 36 F-35s in 2014 as planned

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is on track to deliver all 36 F-35 fighter jets planned in 2014, the Pentagon’s F-35 program manager told reporters on Wednesday.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the final two aircraft to be delivered to the U.S. government were in flight testing, but he expected that process to be completed by the end of the year.

The deliveries would pave the way for Lockheed to receive most of the incentive fees associated with the delivery schedule, Bogdan said. He did not provide any details.