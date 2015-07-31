FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

US Marines declare initial F-35 squadron ready for combat-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General Joseph Dunford has declared an initial squadron of 10 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35B fighter jets ready for combat, sources familiar with the decision said Friday.

The decision, to be announced formally later Friday, makes the Marines to first U.S. military service to declare an “initial operational capability” (IOC) of the F-35 fighter, a key milestone for the $391 billion program after years of cost overruns and schedule delays.

The F-35B model of the aircraft can take off from shorter runways and land like a helicopter.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley

