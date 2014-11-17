FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F-35 completes 1st round of tests on U.S. Navy ship
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

F-35 completes 1st round of tests on U.S. Navy ship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy version of Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jet met 100 percent of the threshold requirements set for a first round of sea-based testing aboard the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, Navy and Pentagon officials said on Monday.

The carrier variant of the new warplane completed 124 catapult takeoffs, 124 arrested landings, and 222 planned “touch and go” landings off the coast of San Diego, California, according to data compiled by Navy testers.

Two landings were “bolters,” when a jet fails to catch the heavy duty cables used for arrested landings, forcing it to circle around again. But those events were planned for testing purposes, officials said.

Altogether, two F-35 jets used for the tests completed 32 flights and achieved 458 unique test points, according to the Navy data.

Lockheed is developing and building three F-35 models for the U.S. military and U.S. allies, a $399 billion endeavor that is the most expensive weapons program in the world.

The Navy’s F-35C model has longer wings that fold up to save space and it carries more fuel and weapons. Two more sea-based testing periods are planned for the F-35C in 2015 and 2016 before it can be declared ready for initial combat use in 2018.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.