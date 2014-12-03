U.S., Lockheed see no change in Italy's F-35 plans

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy has not signaled any plans to reduce its expected purchase of 90 F-35 fighter jets, despite suggestions by Italian lawmakers that the purchase should be halved, senior U.S. and Lockheed Martin Corp officials said Wednesday.

“Italy remains committed to the F-35 program of record and its plan to buy 90 jets in coming years,” said one U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Lorraine Martin, Lockheed’s F-35 program manager, told reporters at a defense conference, that the Italian government had not notified the company of any change from the planned order of 90 jets.

Italy is one of the eight international partners that helped fund development of the stealthy warplane.

The Pentagon projects it will cost $399 billion to develop the plane and pay for 2,457 aircraft for three U.S. military services. In addition, international orders will drive the total number of jets to be built to above 3,000.

“That’s their stated requirement from their services,” Martin said, when asked about Italy’s plans. “We have heard nothing different on what their actual requirement is for a recapitalized fleet.”

Martin said a decrease in the number would affect how many aircraft could be assembled at the large “final assembly and checkout” plant, or FACO, and in turn, how quickly the cost of those aircraft would come down the “learning curve.”

“It would have ramifications if they changed their order numbers, primarily for getting up the learning curve at the FACO,” she added.

Martin said most countries ordered weapons as they received authorization or funding for them, which led to a certain ebb and flow in orders, but Lockheed believed the international partners remained confident about the overall program. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)