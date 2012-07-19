FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LodgeNet's loss widens
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-LodgeNet's loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - LodgeNet Interactive Corp posted a wider quarterly loss on a one-time impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $103.1 million, or $4.08 per share, from $4.4 million, or 17 cents per share a year earlier.

The provider of cable TV, on-demand movies, Nintendo video games and Internet services to hotels and hospitals said it took a one-time, non-cash charge of $94 million related to its 2007 acquisition of rival On Command.

Excluding the charges, the loss was 36 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $92.8 million from $106.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.