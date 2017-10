NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC hedge fund told investors it recently acquired shares of embattled natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp, a source said.

The hedge fund, in a June email alert to investors, listed Chesapeake as its fourth largest long position, according to the source.

Other top long positions for Third Point are Yahoo Inc , gold, and Apple Inc.

Loeb’s Ultra Fund was up about 4.5 percent as of the end of June.