FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loewe protection from creditor will speed up investor search-CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 16, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Loewe protection from creditor will speed up investor search-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 16 (Reuters) - German high-end television maker Loewe AG’s move to file for protection from creditors’ demands will speed up its search for an investor, its chief executive said.

“Now we have three months’ time to finish restructuring and make enough progress on the matter of finding an investor that the court and creditors agree to a plan,” Matthias Harsch told Reuters on Tuesday.

Loss-making Loewe, which is 28 percent-owned by Japan’s Sharp, on Tuesday filed for protection from creditors at a German court, under a law that gives firms up to three months of breathing room to try to fix their finances to stave off insolvency. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.