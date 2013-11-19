Germany's Loewe says on home stretch with two possible buyers

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German television maker Loewe AG said on Tuesday it had entered the final phase of talks with two possible buyers for the company.

The troubled maker of high-end TVs filed for insolvency last month after failing to keep up with mass-market rivals such as Samsung and LG Electronics amid a slide in the average price of TV sets.

Loewe said in a statement talks with the two investors, whom it did not name, were very positive. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)