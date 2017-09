Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit from continuing operations, mainly due to lower investment income.

Income from continuing operations fell to $215 million, or 57 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $248 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $3.52 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)