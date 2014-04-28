FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loews quarterly profit falls 75 percent
April 28, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Loews quarterly profit falls 75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 75 percent drop in quarterly profit as it booked a loss related to the pending sale of the annuity and pension deposit business of CNA Financial Corp.

Loews, controlled by the billionaire Tisch family, said first-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $59 million, or 15 cents per share, from $242 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $3.74 billion.

CNA Financial is the company’s largest subsidiary. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

