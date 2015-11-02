FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Loews third-quarter profit down 12.5 pct
November 2, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Loews third-quarter profit down 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say total revenue fell 10 pct to $3.17 billion, not 3.2 percent to $1.75 billion)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its two major units - multiline insurer CNA Financial and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Loews’ net income fell to $182 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $208 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, controlled by New York’s wealthy Tisch family, said total revenue fell 10 pct to $3.17 billion. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
