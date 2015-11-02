FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Loews profit falls 12.5 pct as insurance, drilling units weigh
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Loews profit falls 12.5 pct as insurance, drilling units weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, detail shares)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its two major units - multiline insurer CNA Financial Corp and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Loews’ net income fell to $182 million, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $208 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 56 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Loews, controlled by New York’s wealthy Tisch family, said total revenue fell 10 percent to $3.17 billion.

Net written premiums from property and casualty at CNA Financial, Loews’ largest unit, fell 2 percent to $1.53 billion in the quarter.

Revenue at the company’s second biggest unit, Diamond Offshore, declined 17.3 percent to $610 million due to lower rig utilization.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and Loews Hotels & Resorts are Loews’ two other subsidiaries.

Up to Friday’s close of $36.46, Loews’ shares had lost 13 percent this year. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.