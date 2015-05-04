UPDATE 1-Loews profit misses estimates as energy unit hurts

(Adds details, company background, CNA earnings and share close)

May 4 (Reuters) - Loews Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as its energy subsidiary reported a loss and revenue fell at its insurance unit.

The conglomerate’s income from continuing operations fell 59 percent to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Loews earned 69 cents per share on an adjusted basis, below the average analyst estimate of 75 cents.

Loews, controlled by New York’s Tisch family, said total revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Loews’ second-biggest subsidiary, reported a net loss, compared with a year-ago profit, mainly due to an impairment charge of $319 million as it wrote down the value of eight rigs.

Oil producers, slammed by a slump in crude oil prices since June, are renegotiating or cancelling contracts, piling pressure on contract drilling companies.

Diamond Offshore suspended its special dividend in the first quarter. Loews has turned to its property and casualty insurance subsidiary, CNA Financial Corp, to generate most of its dividend.

CNA, Loews’ largest subsidiary, on Monday maintained its quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

CNA’s net operating income rose 18.4 percent to $225 million from a year earlier, helped by higher investment income and lower catastrophe losses.

CNA earned 83 cents per share, 2 cents above the average analyst estimate.

CNA’s quarterly combined ratio improved to 98.9 percent from 101.6 percent last year. A combined ratio of over 100 indicates that an insurer has an underwriting loss.

Loews has over the years trimmed CNA’s operations, hiving off its life insurance, personal automobile insurance, health insurance, reinsurance, and annuity and pension deposit businesses.

Loews completed the sale of its natural gas subsidiary, HighMount Exploration & Production LLC, in October due to low natural gas prices caused by a shale boom.

Loews also owns Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and Loews Hotels & Resorts.

Up to Friday's close of $41.73, Loews' shares had fallen 4.6 percent in 12 months. CNA's shares had risen nearly 2 percent up to Friday's close of $40.47.