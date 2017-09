Sept 1 (Reuters) - Logan Capital AG :

* Said on Sunday H1 EBIT decreased to EUR -0.4 million from EUR 1.6 mln year ago

* Said H1 result after tax decreased to EUR -0.3 million from EUR 1.7 million year ago

* Said equity ratio as of June 30 rose to 94% from 93% at year-end

