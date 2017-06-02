Blackstone sells Logicor to China Investment Corporation for $14 bln

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.

The sale, the biggest private equity real estate deal in Europe on record, has scuppered plans that were being worked on for a London initial public offering of Logicor later this year.

Eastdil Secured and Goldman Sachs were lead advisors to Blackstone. ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)