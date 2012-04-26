FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Logitech 4th-qtr beats estimates
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Logitech 4th-qtr beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Logitech Q4 net at $28 mln vs poll of $12.2 mln

* Outlines restructuring plans

* Expects to cut $80 mln in annual operating costs

April 26 (Reuters) - Logitech, the world’s largest computer mouse maker, posted a nine-fold jump in fourth-quarter profit, beating analysts’ expectations, and outlined plans to further streamline its business.

The Switzerland-based company, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards, is cutting costs to boost profitability amid a soft euro and weak economic environment.

Logitech said it removed a layer of business and sales management and plans to streamline most other functions by the end of the current quarter.

The company expects to cut about $80 million in annual operating costs through the restructuring.

Net income rose to $28 million in the fourth quarter, or 17 cents per share, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier, the company said.

That beat an average forecast of $12.2 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales fell 3 percent from a year earlier to $532 million.

Logitech said the launch of new products, the majority of which are expected in the second quarter, to drive growth in the second half of fiscal 2013.

Logitech’s most recent forecast was for full-year sales of some $2.3 billion and operating income of around $60 million. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley in Zurich and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Ryan Woo)

