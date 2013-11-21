FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Logitech says will consider returning cash to shareholders
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Logitech says will consider returning cash to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Logitech, a supplier of peripherals like keyboards for PCs and tablets, said cash on its balance sheet beyond a contingency fund for deals could be returned to shareholders.

“We think we need about 15 percent to 20 percent of revenue on our balance sheet in cash to be ready to take advantage of an acquisition (opportunity),” Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Thursday.

”We certainly have a team looking for smart bolt-on acquisitions.

“In the event that we have excess cash, we will certainly look at (...) buybacks and further dividends.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Brenda Goh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.