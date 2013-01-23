FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Logitech flags charge for video conference unit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Logitech flags charge for video conference unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To make $211 mln charge in Q3

* Company reports quarterly results later on Wednesday

* Bought video communications firm LifeSize 2009

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Logitech, the no. 1 maker of computer mice, is writing down $211 million against third-quarter earnings for the drag on earnings from its underperforming video conferencing unit.

Logitech’s ambitions for video communication were built on the acquisition of LifeSize Communications for $405 million in 2009 but its conferencing operation has not produced the growth expected amid an industry slowdown in recent quarters.

Logitech rose spectacularly in the 1980s by bringing to market the first modern computer mouse followed by other computer accessories such as keyboards, cameras and speakers.

In recent years it has struggled to adapt to a market increasingly dominated by touch-screen tablets and smartphones with built-in accessories which do not need mice to work

Former Whirlpool executive Bracken Darrell became chief executive in January in a bid to kickstart growth.

Logitech reports full earnings for the quarter later on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.