#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Logitech Q4 profit drops on slump in music, video game add-ons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 33 percent decline in quarterly profits, as demand for new music and video game add-ons was not enough to offset falling demand for its computer accessories.

The Lausanne-based company reported a non-GAAP operating profit for its fourth quarter ended March 31 of $14.5 million, compared with $21.8 million for the three months ended in March of 2014.

The consensus forecast was non-GAAP operating profit was $8.22 million, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

