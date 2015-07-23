Logitech Q1 revenue falls by 2 pct to $470 mln

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand for its computer accessories.

The Lausanne-based company reported adjusted operating profit for its first quarter ended June 30 of $31 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with 22 cents a share a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $470 million from $484 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)