FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Logitech sets aside $3.25 mln to cover possible SEC penalty
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Logitech sets aside $3.25 mln to cover possible SEC penalty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to remove extraneous letters in headline)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech has set aside $3.25 million to cover a potential civil penalty stemming from a previously disclosed investigation by U.S. securities regulators, the company said in a filing on Saturday.

In a report on its fiscal 2015 year ended in March, the Lausanne-based company said it could not predict the final amount of the penalty or when a settlement might be reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The maker of computer accessories also said it would see an increase of $0.5 million in inventory and accrual for a balance sheet reclassification and a change of $0.3 million in deferred tax assets tied to these changes.

A company spokesman did not provide further details.

A year ago, Logitech disclosed it was the subject of a formal SEC probe for a revision it made to its fiscal 2013 results which was in turn tied to accruals for warranties on defective products from a distributor deal it had between 2007 and 2009.

The company also confirmed in its filing on Saturday that it would take a non-cash, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $122.7 million related to the acquisition of its Lifesize video-conferencing business.

Last month, it said it expected a charge of between $100 million and $123 million. It will be recorded in Logitech’s fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2015.

In April, Logitech said it planned to reorganise its Lifesize office video-conferencing business around a cloud-based service it unveiled nine months ago.

Logitech, once known mainly as a maker of computer mice, has been seeking to offset a decline in personal computer related accessories by diversifying into product lines like wireless music speakers, video-conferencing and video game controllers. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.