REFILE-Logitech sets aside $3.25 mln to cover possible SEC penalty

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech has set aside $3.25 million to cover a potential civil penalty stemming from a previously disclosed investigation by U.S. securities regulators, the company said in a filing on Saturday.

In a report on its fiscal 2015 year ended in March, the Lausanne-based company said it could not predict the final amount of the penalty or when a settlement might be reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The maker of computer accessories also said it would see an increase of $0.5 million in inventory and accrual for a balance sheet reclassification and a change of $0.3 million in deferred tax assets tied to these changes.

A company spokesman did not provide further details.

A year ago, Logitech disclosed it was the subject of a formal SEC probe for a revision it made to its fiscal 2013 results which was in turn tied to accruals for warranties on defective products from a distributor deal it had between 2007 and 2009.

The company also confirmed in its filing on Saturday that it would take a non-cash, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $122.7 million related to the acquisition of its Lifesize video-conferencing business.

Last month, it said it expected a charge of between $100 million and $123 million. It will be recorded in Logitech’s fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2015.

In April, Logitech said it planned to reorganise its Lifesize office video-conferencing business around a cloud-based service it unveiled nine months ago.

Logitech, once known mainly as a maker of computer mice, has been seeking to offset a decline in personal computer related accessories by diversifying into product lines like wireless music speakers, video-conferencing and video game controllers. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Clelia Oziel)