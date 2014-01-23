Logitech raises full-year forecast, shares rise

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Computer-mouse maker Logitech International SA raised its forecast for the full year after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, sending its shares up 11 percent.

The company raised its sales forecast to $2.1 billion, from $2.0 billion, for the year ending March 2014.

Logitech also increased its non-GAAP operating income expectations to a range of $120 million to $125 million from $100 million it had previously estimated.

Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net income of $48 million, or 30 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $195 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $628 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $599.6 million.

Logitech’s stock was up 11 percent at 13.5 Swiss francs in afternoon trading on the Swiss Exchange on Thursday. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.