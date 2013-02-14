FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LogMeIn forecasts weak first quarter, shares tank
February 14, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

LogMeIn forecasts weak first quarter, shares tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc forecast first-quarter earnings much below analysts’ expectations, sending its shares down as much as 24 percent in extended trading.

The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 9 cents to 10 cents per share on revenue of $36 million to $36.5 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share on revenue of $38.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company closed at $23.66 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

