7 months ago
Brazil's Lojas Americanas says hired Credit Suisse to analyze capital structure
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas says hired Credit Suisse to analyze capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, said on Friday it had hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to analyze potential operations to change the company's capital structure, including a possible capital increase.

Lojas Americanas said in a filing that it was still studying its options and that considerations over the structure, volumes or deadlines of any operations would be premature.

The Brazil Journal blog on Thursday had said Lojas Americanas was seeking to offer new shares to fund an acquisition. The blog said the funds could be injected into the B2W Cia Digital e-commerce unit. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Adrian Croft)

