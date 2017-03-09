Brazil's Lojas Americanas raises $759 million in share offering -source

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company has priced its preferred shares at 16 reais and its common shares at 12.71 reais, the source added. Lojas Americanas has sold 9.3 million new common shares and 142.9 million new preferred shares.