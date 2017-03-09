FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's Lojas Americanas raises $759 million in share offering -source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
March 9, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas raises $759 million in share offering -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company has priced its preferred shares at 16 reais and its common shares at 12.71 reais, the source added. Lojas Americanas has sold 9.3 million new common shares and 142.9 million new preferred shares.

$1 = 3.1625 reais Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.