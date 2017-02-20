FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Lojas Americanas seeks to raise $812 mln in offering
February 20, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

Brazil's Lojas Americanas seeks to raise $812 mln in offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, aims to raise about 2.519 billion reais ($812 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares at an offering scheduled for March 8, in a bid to replenish capital and expand.

In a Monday securities filing, Americanas said the estimated value of the so-called primary offering was based on Friday's closing share prices. The company plans to sell as many as 9.3 million new common shares and 142.9 million new preferred shares at the offering.

$1 = 3.10 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish

