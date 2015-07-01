FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lojas Renner sales grow by double digits despite weak Brazil economy
July 1, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Lojas Renner sales grow by double digits despite weak Brazil economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Lojas Renner SA, Brazil’s fastest-growing major retailer, increased same-store sales by double digits in the second quarter despite a likely economic recession, Chief Executive Officer José Gallo said on Wednesday.

Gallo did not say exactly how much sales had grown from a year earlier at stores open for at least 12 months. He added that he expects a “more challenging” macroeconomic environment in the second half of this year. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
