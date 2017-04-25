FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump
#Apparel & Accessories
April 25, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Renner misses profit estimates as expenses jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.

In a statement, Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Renner said net income totaled 67 million reais ($21 million) last quarter, compared with 65.5 million reais a year earlier. Analysts projected profit of 70.3 million reais in the period, according to consensus estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.1505 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

