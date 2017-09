Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lollands Bank A/S :

* Maintains FY 2014 guidance on core earnings of about 60 million Danish crowns ($9.49 million)

* Sees 2014 pretax loss of 31 million crowns

* Sees 2014 pretax loss of 31 million crowns

* Sees 2014 loss after tax of 23 million crowns