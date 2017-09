Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lollands Bank A/S : * H1 net interest income DKK 88.6 million versus DKK 52.1 million * H1 pretax profit DKK 97,000 versus DKK 14.3 million * H1 loan losses DKK 51.9 million versus DKK 12.4 million * Keeps 2014 guidance for core earnings of about DKK 60 million unchanged * Sees level of writedowns in H2 2014 to be at significantly lower level than

in H1 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage