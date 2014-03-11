FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Lombard Medical plans move to Nasdaq with $80 mln IPO
March 11, 2014

UK's Lombard Medical plans move to Nasdaq with $80 mln IPO

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British medical devices company Lombard Medical Technologies Plc plans an initial public offering on Nasdaq worth up to $80 million and intends to delist its shares in London.

The decision by the company, which specialises in the repair of aneurysms, reflects the attraction of the U.S. market for small medical companies, following an exceptionally strong run in biotech stocks in the past two years.

Lombard Medical said on Tuesday it would use proceeds from the IPO to expand its direct sales force in the United States and develop new products to treat complex vascular disease.

Jefferies and Barclays are joint book-running managers for the offering, with BTIG acting as co-manager.

