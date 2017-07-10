BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Lombard Odier Investment Managers, the asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group, appointed Charles St-Arnaud as senior investment strategist.
St-Arnaud will be based in London and report to chief investment strategist Salman Ahmed. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report