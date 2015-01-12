FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lombard Odier says partner Bernard Droux has died
January 12, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Lombard Odier says partner Bernard Droux has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lombard Odier said on Monday that Bernard Droux, a managing partner of the Swiss private bank since 2001, had died unexpectedly, aged 59.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that our Managing Partner, Bernard Droux, suddenly passed away while exercising on Sunday,” the Geneva-based private bank told Reuters.

Droux was one of seven partners who ran the private bank, which last year broke with more than two centuries of tradition and published its results.

The death of Droux comes shortly after the retirement of another long-time partner, Thierry Lombard. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, editing by Louise Heavens)

