Lombard Odier posts 120 mln Sfr in net profit for 2014
March 10, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Lombard Odier posts 120 mln Sfr in net profit for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Lombard Odier on Tuesday posted consolidated net profit of 120 million Swiss francs ($120.88 million), the first time the storied bank has published full-year figures.

Lombard Odier’s assets under management rose by 8.6 billion francs to 161 billion francs last year, the bank said in a statement.

The famously discrete Geneva bank broke with more than two centuries of tradition and published half-year earnings for the first time in August.

$1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Edward Taylor

